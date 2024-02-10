Security Forces Kill Mastermind Of Recent Bombings In Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 10, 2024 | 05:54 PM
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2024) Security Forces on Saturday killed the mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah and Pishin.
According to ISPR, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Qilla Saifullah District of Balochistan on reported presence of a high profile terrorist.
During the conduct of operation, after intense fire exchange Abdul Shakoor Nauman Abu Hamza Khurasani of Daesh was sent to hell.
The killed terrorist was the mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah and Pishin on Wednesday and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.
He also planned to conduct high profile suicide bombing attacks in Balochistan, which have been successfully averted due to timely and prompt action by security forces and the intelligence agencies.
Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.
