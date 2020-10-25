Security plan issued for anti-polio drive

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :More than 800 police personnel will perform duty at167 union councils across the district to provide security cover to the polio teams during the 5-day anti-polio drive.

All SDPOs and SHOs will oversee security arrangements in their respective areas.

Talking to the media, DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar said that it was responsibility all of us to root out polio like crippling disease from the country. He appealed to the peopleto cooperate with the health teams and get their children under five years of ageadministered polio vaccine to make the country polio free.