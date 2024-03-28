Security Put On High Alert For Easter
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 05:50 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Security was put on high alert at all of 42 temples situated across the region with 454 officers and concerned staff deputed at external and internal routes of the city to protect Christian's festivals on direction of RPO here Thursday.
Sajjad Hassan Khan directed foolproof security on occasion of Goid Friday and Easter, the principal festivals of the Christian Church were approaching on March 29 and March 31 respectively like across the world.
According to the action plan, the duty schedule would be observed in letter and spirit in the sensitive locations through search operations and putting special blockade, effective patrolling at cross entery points to ensure stringent protection of the festival programs.
The visitors entering into the temples would be searched physically before through mettle detectors to maintain complete security.
The RPO instructed the requisite staff on duty to hold special connection with correspondents and members of inter-faith and district peace committees to achieve the needful.
