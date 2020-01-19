Self registration drive under Ehsaas Kifalat programme to be launched soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) will initiate a self-registration drive by the end of this month beginning with 15 districts across Pakistan in the initial phase to register those living below the poverty line for extending the benefits of Ehsaas' Kifalat programme.

According to the official source, the self registration drive through fully equipped NADRA's self-registration centers will facilitate the deserving persons to come and register to get benefits of Ehsaas Kifalat programme.

The self registration drive will be completed in all districts across Pakistan in three phases linked to the completion of National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) survey.

This self-registration drive will then be counter verified keeping in view the integrity and transparency of the programme through data analytics.

This self-registration drive is linked to the launch of the Ehsaas Kifalat programme in the last week of January 2020.

Ehsaas' Kifalat is the government's safety net programme through which it will give cash stipends to seven million most deserving and poorest women all over the country.

The NSER digital survey is also underway by Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to ensure 100 percent coverage of the population and it will be completed this year in three phases.

According to the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar "Ehsaas is trying to do its best to ensure the inclusion of disadvantaged in the social safety net and to improve their access to all the windows of opportunities created for them by Ehsaas" .

"The registration of the vulnerable and impoverished with NADRA and NSER is the foremost priority of Ehsaas as it is the prerequisite to benefit from Ehsaas social protection programme", she elaborated.