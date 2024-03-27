Seminar on food security held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Secretary Agriculture of South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel on Wednesday stressed the need for working on agri research knowledge to promote agriculture products and resolving food security issues being faced in many countries due to climate change.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar regarding food security issues.

He highlighted that most of the research on our agriculture was chemistry-based that's why, we are far behind in per-acre average productivity. It should be biological based, he said.

Agricultural productivity has suffered due to weather variations over the past few years.

Director Pakistan Bait Ul Mal South Punjab, Mahar Mazhar Abbas stressed the importance of increasing food production to meet the demand of the growing population and market needs.

He said that cultivating barren lands and upgrading irrigation system was also vital in this regard.

Dean Food and Nutrition at Mian Nawaz Sharif University, Dr. Umar Farooq said that ratio of stunted growth which is between 30 and 40 percent was alarming and added that height of future generations will become short due to some food related issues. He said that average age of Pakistan was lowest in the region due to improper diet which is less than 60.

While the average age of citizens of Japan and South Korea was in between eighty-five and ninety years.

On this occasion, Assistant Director PBM Kashif Saleem, Divisional Director Social Welfare, CEO Health Dr. Zafar, DHO Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu, Syed Haider Ali and others were also present.

APP/kmr-sak/