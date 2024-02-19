Senate adopts resolution advising HEC to align MPhil, PhD synopsis with Islamic teachings

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Senate on Monday unanimously passed a resolution advising the Higher education Commission (HEC) to align the MPhil and PhD synopsis with the teachings of islam based on logic, reason and science.

Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir from Balochistan tabled the resolution in the 335th session of the Senate.

Reading out the motion loud before the House, he clarified that the word syllabus in the motion referred to synopsis and topics for research.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi did not oppose the motion.

The resolution stated: "Acknowledging the fact that Quran is an universal book which is relevant for all times and all places and is a source of eternal guidance for humanity and provides not just a way of life but serves as a book of syllabus for human life.

"Realizing the fact that this Holy Book helps man to come out of darkness and move into realm of light and that modern research, science and technology are derived from this universal source of human guidance.

"Noting that the Western nations are acknowledging the fact that the mysteries of the universe can be revealed through the guidance of the Holy Quran.

Therefore, it is incumbent upon every Muslim to read and reflect on the message of the Holy Quran and follow the teachings of the Holy Qur’an in their practical lives.

"Noting that the wisdom of the Holy Quran paves the way for a scientific revolution in the fields of medicine, artificial intelligence, robotics, space research and other areas.

"Observing with a serious concern that MPhil and PhD programmes of various varsities are confined to imparting conservative knowledge of Islam and history. Realizing the need that MPhil and PhD programmes in Islamic studies should be aligned with modern thinking originating from the Holy Quran.

"The Senate of Pakistan, therefore, resolves that all universities of Pakistan should revise their MPhil and PhD programmes and align them with the requirements of the modern times which are truly based on research, critical thinking, scientific approach and practical application of Qur’anic knowledge.

"The Senate of Pakistan also recommends to the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan to develop guidelines for all the universities of Pakistan to update the syllabus of their MPhil and PhD programmes and align it with modern scientific requirements."