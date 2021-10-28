UrduPoint.com

Senate Body Investigates Rs 01 Billion Project Cost Differences

The Senate Standing Committee on Communication's subcommittee on Thursday met to investigate over Rs 1 billion difference between estimated costs of the completed/ongoing projects from June 2008 to June 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 )

Chaired by Senator Saifullah Abro, the committee expressed its concern over loopholes in the projects submitted by Ministry of Communication and directed it (the ministry) to submit the information regarding all incomplete projects that were started in 2008.

The ministry was directed to submit the details of the projects constructed on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis.

Committee, Chairman Senator Saifullah Abro opined that the Committee must watch out for tendering tactics in projects that in most cases sets the ground for corruption.

It was asserted that since information submitted by the ministry required more clarity; a performa developed by Senator Kamil Ali Agha was shared with it.

Abro directed the ministry that the information on the lines of the performa must be submitted to the committee that would include details such as main abstract of approved PC-1, pre-qualification evaluation report, tendering bidding evaluation report.

The Committee also directed the ministry to include details of projects that pertained to 2010-11 floods.

The meeting was attended by Senator Kamil Ali Agha and senior officers of the Ministry of Communications.

