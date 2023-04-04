Senate body unanimously passes Pir Roshaan Institute Miranshah Bill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The Senate's Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training on Tuesday unanimously passed the Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies, Miranshah Bill, 2023.

The bill provides for the establishment of the institute in the locality of Miranshah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee, which met here at the Parliament House with Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad in the chair, deliberated upon the bill, which was introduced on March 30 by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain in the Senate, in two sessions.

The meeting was attended by senators Fawzia Arshad, Engr Rukhsana Zuberi, Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani and Molvi Faiz Muhammad, besides Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain and Member of the National Assembly Mohsin Dawar.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Law and Justice, and Higher Education Commission (HEC) also attended the meeting.

The committee was told the institute was named after a known poet and scholar, who was deeply respected by the people of the area.

It was apprised that the Federal Government through the Public Sector Development Programme (2022-23) okayed the project, which was to be completed in four years at the cost of Rs 2,000 million.

"The capital cost includes the renovation/ rehabilitation of the interim building, basic infrastructure, allied facilities, lab equipment etc," it was further told.

It was apprised that a modified PC-1 would be submitted to the Planning Commission for issuance of authorisation.

The HEC assured the committee that classes at the institute would commence in Fall, 2023.

Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad suggested that Islamic studies, including Seerat Ul Nabvi, should be made part of the syllabus.

Senator Rukhsana Zuberi stressed that advanced technology and artificial intelligence courses should also be introduced at the institute.