Senate education body stresses for developing a system to ensure students safety in universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Senate Sub Committee on Federal education and Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture on Friday stressed and recommended that a system should be developed to strengthen and ensure the safety and security of students in the universities.

The Sub-committee also probed the implementation status of the findings of the inquiry committee constituted by the International Islamic University set up to investigate the murder and rape of two different students in separate incidents on campus.

Senator Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi convened the meeting; that was attended by Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary and Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan who was a special invitee, Senior Officials of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture, The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and faculty, staff and students of the International Islamic University.

The Rector of the University was also present at the meeting as well.

After listening to all stakeholders, the sub-Committee disposed off the matter. A report of the findings of the sub-Committee will be presented to the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture in the next meeting.

The Committee while deliberating over the matter identified numerous loop holes and contradiction in the report.

The Committee showed its dissatisfaction on implementation of the committee constituted by the International Islamic University.

Furthermore, it was asserted that it was the job of the University to ensure that justice prevails and that those involved in unruly activities are taken to task.

The Committee took strong notice of the recommendation of the inquiry committee constituted by the International Islamic University to curb union activity and student politics on campus.

The Committee asserted that student union is a strong forum that trains future leaders for governance in the future.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan enlightened the Committee that the Senate of Pakistan has passed two times resolution to allow the activities of student unions.

During the discussion on the issue of murder of a student, the Committee directed that strong disciplinary action must be taken against perpetrators of such crimes and those who are involved in the matter.

Convener Committee, Senator Engr Rukhsana Zuberi recommended the HEC that a 24/7 helpline service should be developed to address grievances of faculty and students in different universities.

She said that the meeting was on an important subject due to the fact that the incidents took away from victims the right to life and dignity. Such violations cannot be condoned, she added.

During the discussion, the case of Dr. Mushtaq, surfaced before the Committee and the Committee was informed that he has been suspended from the service. A detailed discussion was held on the issue of his suspension.

The Committee recommended the University to resolve his issue amicably and reinstate him. Moreover, the Sub Committee recommended that in order to lessen the grievances of victim families, the University must reach out to them and send a delegation assure them for the justice.