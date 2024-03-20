Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati rejected  

, ,

As the dust settles on the initial scrutiny, the ECP has extended a lifeline to candidates whose nominations were dismissed, permitting them to lodge petitions in election tribunals until March 21.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2024) In a stringent vetting process, the nomination papers from several high-profile Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were rejected ahead of the Senate elections.

The nomination papers of at least seven out of 21 from Punjab were rejected.

They had been vying for 12 seats.

Zulfi Bukhari faced rejection due to his dual nationality, although he took proactive measures by initiating proceedings to renounce his British citizenship. He had written an application to the ECP and a letter to the British Interior in this regard.

Sanam Javed's nomination was disallowed, citing a shared account with her father, which rendered her ineligible.

However, amidst these setbacks, figures like Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Raja Ansar Mehmood, Rana Mehmoodul Hassan, and Farzand Hussain Shah secured acceptance, fortifying their stance in the electoral arena.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), out of 42 aspirants contending for Senate seats, 30 secured validation while 12 encountered rejection. Murad Saeed, Khurram Zeeshan, Masudur Rehman, Asif Iqbal, Muhammad Naseem, Sajjad Hussain, and Ahmed Mustafa faced the brunt of this scrutiny, with their papers for general seats dismissed.

Azam Swati and Dr. Hammad Mehmood Cheema also faced rejection. Similarly, Hamida Shahid’s papers were also rejected.

The ECP's nod to 16 candidates for general seats, 8 for technocrat seats, and 6 for women's reserved seats reflects a blend of continuity and change in the political landscape.

In Balochistan, amidst 28 submissions, 10 faced rejection, with notable figures like Syedal Khan Nasir and Bilal Madokhel encountering setbacks.

Meanwhile, Sindh witnessed a diverse array of candidates, with 34 contenders receiving approval, including 17 from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and 8 each from PTI and MQM-P. The inclusion of Faisal Vawda's independent candidacy signifies a dynamic shift in the electoral dynamics, juxtaposed against the unsuccessful bid of MQM's Najeeb Haroon.

With the Senate election scheduled on 48 seats announced on March 14, the electoral arena is set to witness a flurry of activity in the coming days.