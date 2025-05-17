Coordinator to PM lauded US role following Pak-India recent conflict

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Coordinator to prime minister, Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Saturday hailed the US efforts in ceasefire following Pak-India conflict, stating that otherwise, it could have inflicted severe damage to India.

In his statement on social media X account, he remarked, "If America had not intervened for a ceasefire, all of India would have effected severely."

Khan commended the significance of international diplomacy in de-escalating tensions, timely.