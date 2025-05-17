Coordinator To PM Lauded US Role Following Pak-India Recent Conflict
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2025 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Coordinator to prime minister, Ikhtiar Wali Khan on Saturday hailed the US efforts in ceasefire following Pak-India conflict, stating that otherwise, it could have inflicted severe damage to India.
In his statement on social media X account, he remarked, "If America had not intervened for a ceasefire, all of India would have effected severely."
Khan commended the significance of international diplomacy in de-escalating tensions, timely.
