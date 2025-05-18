Senator Siddiqui lauds Hajj arrangements, calls for discipline among Hajj pilgrims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Parliamentary Party Leader in the Senate and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Irfan Siddiqui Sunday commended the Saudi government and Ministry of Religious Affairs for excellent Hajj arrangements and urged Pakistani pilgrims to follow local laws and discipline to uphold Pakistan’s image.

Speaking at a Hajj training workshop in Lahore, Siddiqui emphasized the importance of respecting Saudi Arabia’s local laws and portraying a positive image of Pakistan.

Senator Siddiqui said it was an honor to meet and see off the pilgrims. He praised the Hajj arrangements by the private sector and noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally taking special interest in this matter.

Muhammad Sadaqat, Director of Karwan-e-Ashrafiya, stated that the “e-Hajj system” is ensuring improved facilities for pilgrims, though some temporary challenges are being addressed.

Hafiz Shafiq Kashif, Group Leader of Sukhera Travels, highlighted the importance of following Saudi guidelines due to the intense heat in June and praised the Saudi government’s efforts to curb illegal pilgrimage.

He also stressed the need to safeguard the “Nusuk Card,” describing it as the pilgrim’s identity.

Renowned religious scholar Sheikh al-Hadith Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Khan emphasized the simplicity of Hajj and the beneficial impact of training sessions, while motivational speaker Syed Qasim Ali Shah remarked that Hajj is more than a pilgrimage — it is a series of devotional acts that should be carried out with a mindset of service and dedication.

On the occasion, IT expert Aftab Ahmed introduced the mobile application “Only Hajj,” designed for the convenience of pilgrims, which was officially launched by Senator Irfan Siddiqui. He expressed confidence that the app will be beneficial for pilgrims worldwide in the future.

Maulana Ajwad Obaid, Maulana Zubair Hassan, Dr Lubna Zaheer, and other prominent figures also spoke at the workshop, urging participants to perform Hajj with patience, perseverance, and a spirit of sacrifice.