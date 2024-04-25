Open Menu

Senior Army Commanders Visit Families Of Customs' Martyrs To Condole

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 10:39 PM

Senior Army Commanders visit families of customs' martyrs to condole

Senior Army Commanders of Pakistan Army on Thursday visited the families of eight customs officials who laid their lives in the line of duty in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in two separate incidents in April 2024, to express condolences, pay tribute, and pledge unflinching support on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Senior Army Commanders of Pakistan Army on Thursday visited the families of eight customs officials who laid their lives in the line of duty in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in two separate incidents in April 2024, to express condolences, pay tribute, and pledge unflinching support on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the visit was made in due recognition of this selfless sacrifice in fight against illegal spectrum and as an expression of solidarity by the Pakistan Army.

The families expressed their gratitude to the Army for the support and respect.

"Shuhada (martyrs) and Ghazis are our pride and their respect and honour is binding on each Pakistani. We must never forget that the peace and freedom we enjoy today is due to the ultimate sacrifices rendered by these brave sons of soil. We as nation salute Shuhada families for sacrificing their loved ones for Pakistan," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Visit Dera Ismail Khan April

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles over the demise ..

2 minutes ago
 Poland-Pakistan corporation established on solid f ..

Poland-Pakistan corporation established on solid foundations: Polish envoy

2 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate passes ruling to constitute Specia ..

Chairman Senate passes ruling to constitute Special Committee of Upper House

2 minutes ago
 “Tragic day on Attock roads: fatal motorcycle co ..

4 minutes ago
 Stocks fall as tech shares sink, US economy slows

Stocks fall as tech shares sink, US economy slows

4 minutes ago
 Honda announces US$11 bn EV battery and vehicle pl ..

Honda announces US$11 bn EV battery and vehicle plant in Canada

4 minutes ago
All AJK Inter-varsity Speech Competition urges UNO ..

All AJK Inter-varsity Speech Competition urges UNO to ensure early grant of righ ..

2 minutes ago
 AJK CEC calls on President Sultan Chaudhry

AJK CEC calls on President Sultan Chaudhry

2 minutes ago
 Assistant Secretary General of UNDP, Director of R ..

Assistant Secretary General of UNDP, Director of Regional Bureau for Asia & Paci ..

2 minutes ago
 Portugal marks 50 years of democracy with far righ ..

Portugal marks 50 years of democracy with far right on the rise

2 minutes ago
 IHC suspends notification regarding cut in prices ..

IHC suspends notification regarding cut in prices of 'naan & roti'

2 minutes ago
 NJAC unanimously lauds proposals to establish tech ..

NJAC unanimously lauds proposals to establish technology corridor in judicial sy ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan