Senior Army Commanders Visit Families Of Customs' Martyrs To Condole
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2024 | 10:39 PM
Senior Army Commanders of Pakistan Army on Thursday visited the families of eight customs officials who laid their lives in the line of duty in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in two separate incidents in April 2024, to express condolences, pay tribute, and pledge unflinching support on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the visit was made in due recognition of this selfless sacrifice in fight against illegal spectrum and as an expression of solidarity by the Pakistan Army.
The families expressed their gratitude to the Army for the support and respect.
"Shuhada (martyrs) and Ghazis are our pride and their respect and honour is binding on each Pakistani. We must never forget that the peace and freedom we enjoy today is due to the ultimate sacrifices rendered by these brave sons of soil. We as nation salute Shuhada families for sacrificing their loved ones for Pakistan," the ISPR said.
