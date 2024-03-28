Open Menu

Senior Minister Holds Meeting With Environment Expert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Provincial Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb held a meeting on Thursday with environmental and climate change expert Advocate Parvez Hassan on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz

Matters pertaining to improving the air quality index and environmental challenges, especially in Lahore, Punjab, were discussed. Parvez Hassan presented important recommendations regarding smog control.

Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a Smog Legislation Plan had been devised, with all departments working together to address environmental issues. "Due to the adverse effects of polythene bags on the environment, single-use plastic bags will be banned from June 6 under a phased plan. Initiatives to combat pre-smog and seasonal smog have already been initiated with predefined action plans.

Efforts are underway to improve legislation and laws related to environmental issues and smog control", she added.

The Senior Minister Punjab apprised that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had launched the largest campaign in the province's history titled "Plant for Pakistan" in collaboration with the private sector to enhance environmental conditions, adding that environmental improvement measures were being taken with the cooperation of private sectors. She said that subjects were being included in the educational curriculum for environmental improvement. Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that Punjab was becoming Pakistan's first digital province and would provide more than 40 services at the doorstep.

