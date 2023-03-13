Seven dacoits arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Police arrested seven dacoits and recovered three stolen motorcycles,weapons and other items from their possession.

Police said here on Monday that Nishatabad police team on a tip-off conducted raid and nabbed three bandits Ahmad Ali, Shakeel and Abrar who were wanted by the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Similarly,Ghulam Muhammadabad police nabbed two dacoits--Qaisar Ali and Shah Zaib from Baseline area and locked them behind the bars.

Meanwhile, villagers of of Chak 457-GB overpowered two dacoits when Asghar Fareed raised alarm after the bandits snatched cash amounting to Rs.50,000 from him near Qasim chowk in the area of Garh police station.

The outlaws, Ejaz Zafar r/o Jalli Tarana and Nasir Yaqoob r/o Sahiwal,were handed over to the area police.

Further investigation was underway,said police.