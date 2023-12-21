Seven-day anti-polio drive in Shaheed Benazirabad from January 8

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rand here on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the national anti-polio campaign to be held in the district from January 8 to January 14.

Addressing the meeting, he said that the presence of polio virus in the country, especially in Sindh, was a threat to the health of future generation. Therefore, to make the national anti-polio campaign successful and ensure that every child has to administer polio vaccine, all necessary arrangements should be made along with preparation of a better micro-plan and training of teams, he said.

Instructing the police authorities, the Deputy Commissioner directed for deployment of police personnel at transit points to intercept vehicles and facilitating the administration of polio drops to children traveling with them.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Asadullah Dahri and focal person for polio Dr. Allah Bux Rajpar highlighted that during the seven-day national polio immunization campaign in Shaheed Benazirabad district, a target had been set to administer polio drops to 405,281 children under five years old to protect them from polio