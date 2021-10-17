UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 47 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 02:10 PM

Seven deaths in house fire incident: Man alleges in-laws for putting his house on fire

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Seven persons of a family died as fire erupted suddenly in a cob house, during Saturday mid-night, at Pir Jehanian area in district Muzaffargarh, however the owner of the house has alleged that his house was put on fire by his in-laws.

According to District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Hussain Mian, Rescue 1122 received a call that four persons were stranded in a cob house, which underwent fire suddenly. Subsequently, the fire tenders of Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and extinguished the fire.

District Emergency Officer informed that during search, Rescue 122, received seven dead bodies that were identified as Muhammad Nawaz (65), Khursheed Mai (35), Fouzia Mai (19), Shah Nawaz (12), Sarfaraz (10), Yaqub (2), and another baby of two months old.

However, the owner of the house namely Mehboob, in an application submitted with Civil Line Police Station maintained that his house was set on fire by his in-laws namely Manzoor and Sabir Hussain.

He alleged that members of his family were tied with ropes and, then, the house was set on fire.Mehboob had contracted marriage with Fouzia Bibi. The family members of Fouzia Bibi were not happy on her marriage. Police registered the case and started investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, advisor to Chief Minister Abdul Hai Dasti reached incident site and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

Abdul Hai Dasti stated that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the mishap. Dasti stated that the government would provide legal and financial assistance to the bereaved family.

