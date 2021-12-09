UrduPoint.com

Seven Drug Peddlers Nabbed

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested seven drug dealers in the city police limits

According to Police sources, Police raided on a tip off at different localities , held seven drug pushers during raid and recovered 200 liters liquor,32 bore revolver and 5,290 gram heroin from their possessions.

City police have registered the cases.

