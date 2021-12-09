Seven drug peddlers nabbed

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested seven drug dealers in the city police limits

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested seven drug dealers in the city police limits.

According to Police sources, Police raided on a tip off at different localities , held seven drug pushers during raid and recovered 200 liters liquor,32 bore revolver and 5,290 gram heroin from their possessions.

City police have registered the cases.