Seven Drug Peddlers Nabbed
Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 02:36 PM
Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested seven drug dealers in the city police limits
VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested seven drug dealers in the city police limits.
According to Police sources, Police raided on a tip off at different localities , held seven drug pushers during raid and recovered 200 liters liquor,32 bore revolver and 5,290 gram heroin from their possessions.
City police have registered the cases.