Seven Gamblers Arrested; Rs 30,430 Cash Stake Money Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Ratta Amral police have arrested seven gamblers and recovered Rs 30,430 cash stake money, seven mobile phones and other items from their possession.
Ratta Amral police acting on a tip off conducted a raid and rounded up seven gamblers namely Sajid Hussain, Khurram Shahzad, Jamshaid Iqbal, Fayyaz Khan, Waqas Ahmed, Sohail Ahmed and Shahzad, allegedly involved in betting while playing cards, police said.
A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.