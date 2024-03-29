Seven Power Pilferers Booked
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught seven power pilferers
during an ongoing crackdown here on Friday.
According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district
and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
They were identified as Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat and Safdar.
Police registered cases against them.
Recent Stories
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Juma prayers held under tight security16 minutes ago
-
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft22 minutes ago
-
IRSA Advisory body to meet on April 226 minutes ago
-
Protective wire drive for motorcyclists continues26 minutes ago
-
Six farmers booked for water theft26 minutes ago
-
PML-N govt to make country prosperous: MPA26 minutes ago
-
KP revenue minister chairs meeting on land records computerization56 minutes ago
-
Food department raids shops, imposes heavy fines on violators56 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 92,800 cusecs water56 minutes ago
-
Home Minister for tightening security of mosques, important buildings56 minutes ago
-
Excise team successfully thwarts smuggling attempt1 hour ago
-
15 shopkeepers held over profiteering, hoarding1 hour ago