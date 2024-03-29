Seven power pilferers booked

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught seven power pilferers

during an ongoing crackdown here on Friday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district

and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat and Safdar.

Police registered cases against them.