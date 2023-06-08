UrduPoint.com

SFA Making Karachi Central A Model District As To Food Quality: Agha Fakhar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Food Authority (SFA), under its endeavour to make Karachi Central a model district with regard to food quality, started taking enforcement measures in the area.

Director General SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain, in a statement issued here on Thursday, said that a team of Sindh Food Authority inspected more than 40 restaurants in North Nazimabad area of the Central District.

Fines of over Rs 1.5 million were also levied on different restaurants for poor sanitation arrangements and for working without obtaining license from SFA, he added.

All the people engaged in business of edible items should adapt their food centres, eateries and restaurants to the standards of Sindh Food Authority and not to violate the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the authority, Agha Fakhar Hussain maintained and warned of strict action under the Sindh Food Authority Act against food establishments contravening the SOPs.

He also requested all the concerned stakeholders to cooperate with the Sindh Food Authority in its endeavour of making Central District a model district and a food hub of the metropolis.

