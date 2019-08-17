Shaheed Naik Tanvir laid to rest

Shaheed Naik Tanvir Ahmed, who embraced martyrdom at Line of Control (LoC), was laid to rest with military honour at Chak No 138/10-R Jahanian here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) : Shaheed Naik Tanvir Ahmed, who embraced martyrdom at Line of Control (LoC), was laid to rest with military honour at Chak No 138/10-R Jahanian here on Saturday.

Earlier his funeral was offered which was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life.

Civil and Pak army officers including Col Tanvir ul Hassan, Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed, DPO Asad Sarfraz, PTI local leader Khalid Javed Aaraen and elite of the area also attended the funeral prayer.

Allama Syed Faiz Abbas Qamar Bukhari led the funeral prayer.

Floral wreath was laid on the grave of the martyr.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented salute to the coffin.

Col Tanvir ul Hassan also presented army cap to son of the martyr.

On this occasion, people chanted slogans in support of Pakistan and Kashmir.