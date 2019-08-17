UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaheed Naik Tanvir Laid To Rest

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 03:44 PM

Shaheed Naik Tanvir laid to rest

Shaheed Naik Tanvir Ahmed, who embraced martyrdom at Line of Control (LoC), was laid to rest with military honour at Chak No 138/10-R Jahanian here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) : Shaheed Naik Tanvir Ahmed, who embraced martyrdom at Line of Control (LoC), was laid to rest with military honour at Chak No 138/10-R Jahanian here on Saturday.

Earlier his funeral was offered which was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life.

Civil and Pak army officers including Col Tanvir ul Hassan, Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed, DPO Asad Sarfraz, PTI local leader Khalid Javed Aaraen and elite of the area also attended the funeral prayer.

Allama Syed Faiz Abbas Qamar Bukhari led the funeral prayer.

Floral wreath was laid on the grave of the martyr.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented salute to the coffin.

Col Tanvir ul Hassan also presented army cap to son of the martyr.

On this occasion, people chanted slogans in support of Pakistan and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Martyrs Shaheed Jahanian Tanvir Ahmed Prayer All From

Recent Stories

Nine hurt in accident at fireworks show in French ..

1 minute ago

Sudanese celebrate transition to civilian rule

1 minute ago

Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) ..

1 minute ago

Rivers Indus, Kabul run in medium, low flood

1 minute ago

Whistleblower law-- a novel step to eliminate corr ..

26 minutes ago

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approvees $25 mln ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.