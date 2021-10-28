UrduPoint.com

Shariat Court Dismisses Petition Challenges Child Marriage Restraint Act

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on Thursday dismissed petitions challenging Sections 4, 5 & 6 of Child Marriage Restraint Act, 1929 for being repugnant to the Injunctions of islam.

A full court FSC bench comprising Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar and Justice Khadim Hussain M.

Shaikh in exercise of power under Article 203-D of the Constitution heard the petitions challenging Child Marriage Restraint Act and dismissed them in limine and categorically declared that setting any minimum age limit for girls for their marriage by an Islamic State was not against the Islam.

The court declared that the sections wherein the minimum age limit was prescribed by the Child Marriage Restraint Act, 1929 for both the girls and boys were not un-Islamic.

