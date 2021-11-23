Sharif family always violated state laws for vested interests: Farrukh Habib

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said this was the history of Sharif family that it had always violated the state laws for the sake of its vested interests and defamed the national institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said this was the history of Sharif family that it had always violated the state laws for the sake of its vested interests and defamed the national institutions.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister expressed that Sharif family should show the receipts of London properties as Maryam Nawaz was the owner of four flats and she had already admitted the ownership.

He said Sharif family did not believe in justice but playing tricks to manipulate the situation into its favour and to halt the ongoing corruption cases against them.

To a question, he said Sharif family had submitted fake Qatari letter in the court but did not furnish a single proof about their assets abroad.

He said every citizen of the country was accountable to the court but Sharif family considered itself above the law of the land.

The government was committed and would unveil the corruption of this family till the last, he added.

He proposed the quarter concerned to conduct an inquiry into the suspicious audio recording of the former chief justice of Pakistan.