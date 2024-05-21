Sharjeel condemns attack on journalists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon has condemned the attacks on journalists Iqrarul Hasan and Nasrullah Gadani.

In a statement, Sharjeel Memon said that such brutal act against journalists were an attack on freedom of press and democracy.

Memon said that protection of journalists was top priority of the government and the violence against them will not be tolerated at any cost.

Sindh government is determined to ensure the safety of journalists, he said and added that the culprits will be brought to justice soon.