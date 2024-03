Sharjeel Inam Memon becomes Senior Minister of Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Sharjeel Inam Memon as Senior Minister of the province.

According to notification issued here on Tuesday, Memon was given status of the provincial Senior Minister with Transport, Mass Transit, Excise &Taxation and Narcotics Control Department as his portfolios.

Sharjeel Memon has also served as Minister for Information and Transport, Mass Transit in the previous cabinet of Syed Murad Ali Shah.