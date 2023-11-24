Sharmila emphasizes providing level playing field to all political parties ahead of polls

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Pakistan People’s Party leader Sharmila Farooqi Friday said that the PPP truly believes in serving of common people and emphasized the need of providing a level playing field to all political parties including PTI ahead of the polls

2024.

“PPP is the only party which has the ability to fight elections in all kinds of environment", she said while talking to ptv news channel.

Sharmila added that PPP had no enmity with any political party, adding, election will be acceptable if all political parties should be treated equally.

"For free, fair, and credible elections, all political parties and leaders of all should have the right to contest with the ultimate decision resting with the people," she reiterated.

While commenting PTI participation in upcoming election, she said, "PTI has demanded permission to hold rallies, election campaigns place banners, and conduct free election campaigns where they should provided equal

opportunities."

“PPP objective is to win elections in order to mitigate the sufferings of masses", she said.

"The country is moving towards transparent elections and the PPP is fully prepared for it," she added.

She said she is hopeful that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will conduct fair and transparent election next year.