Sharmila Urges Political Parties To Avoid Making Elections Controversial

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2023 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Pakistan People's Party' Senior leader Sharmila Farooqi Thursday urged all the political parties to avoid making the election process controversial as economic stability is not possible without political stability in the country.

"Holding of transparent and timely elections is the need of the hour", she said that while talking to ptv news.

"Political stability can only be brought through a reconciliation approach as opposed to confrontation," she added.

She criticized that some political leaders are trying to create chaos and anarchy in the country to take political

benefit, however, in the larger interest of the country such attitudes should be shunned.

All political parties and national institutions should focus on developing consensus as Pakistan is passing through a critical juncture in its march toward future, she highlighted.

The nation is anxiously watching toward its leaders, she said, adding, Political parties need to create political stability in the country in order to improve the economy and resolve the problems of the people.

