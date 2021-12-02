UrduPoint.com

Shaukat Tarin's Nomination Papers Filed For Senate Vacant Seat

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:56 PM

Shaukat Tarin's nomination papers filed for Senate vacant seat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Nomination papers of Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin has been filed for the vacant seat of the Senate of Pakistan from Khyber Pakthunkhwa on Monday.

Shaukat Tarin's nomination papers was filed by his proposer Taimur Salim Jhagra and Kamran Bangash with the Returning Officer at Provincial Election Commission, Peshawar.

The seat was fallen vacant after the resignation of Senator Ayub Afridi.

Muhammad Saeed, a candidate of Pakistan People Party, has also filed his nomination papers at Provincial Election Commission. Saeed's filed papers after his name was proposed by Night Orakzai and Amjad Afridi.

Today was the last day for filing of nomination papers. The list of contesting candidates would be issued on Tuesday (Dec 3). Polling would be held at Provincial Assembly Building, Peshawar on December 20 from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm.

