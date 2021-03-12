Shaukat Yousafzai terms victory of Sadiq Sanjarani in Senate Chairman election as 'Real Democracy'

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Works and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Friday termed victory of Sadiq Sanjarani in Senate Chairman elections as 'Real Democracy'.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Works and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Friday termed victory of Sadiq Sanjarani in Senate Chairman elections as 'Real Democracy'.

Expressing his reaction over polls and ensuing allegations by opposition parties, Shaukat Yousafzai said Election Commission had properly apprised all the members about procedure of vote casting and now opposition parties were making hue and cry over rejection of seven votes on technical grounds.

Shaukat said during Senate votes, seven votes were also rejected by Presiding Officer, benefiting Yousaf Raza Gillani to win from Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and opposition remained silent.

However, now when vote rejection caused their defeat in elections the slot of Senate Chairman, the opposition parties were levelling allegations.