Sheesha Center Raided, 03 Held
Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2024 | 08:06 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Police have raided a ‘Sheesha Centre’ here in the jurisdiction of the Saddar Wah police station and arrested 3 accused, informed police spokesman on Saturday.
He said that on a tip-off, Saddar Wah police carried out an operation and arrested 3 accused identified as Saeed, Sohail and Awais.
The police team recovered ‘Huqqas’ and other smoking items from their possession.
Police have registered a case against them and started investigation. The spokesman said that anti-smoking drive had
been launched in the city to ensure implementation of anti-smoking law, 2002.