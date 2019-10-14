Shehbaz Sharif summons party session to deliberate on participation in Azadi March

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday has summoned party session to deliberate upon their participation in Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Azadi March.According to details, the attendees of the meeting will devise final strategy regarding their support for JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's anti-government protest.On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal said that Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on October 15.He told that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has welcomed ex-prime minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif's suggestions regarding Azadi March however, JUI-F will review the recommendations during its policy committee meeting tomorrow.On Sunday, a delegation of PML-N had held meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and handed him a letter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.Nawaz Sharif in the letter had reiterated his support to the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for anti-government movement called Azadi March.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had decided to lead Azadi March from Sukkur on October 27.The campaign will be started from Sindh as Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman can be arrested from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) provincial governments which might affect the march at the beginning.It was further learnt the Sindh government will help Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman's Azadi March by providing facilities and the protest will gain momentum by the time it enters Punjab.The sources have informed that the JUI-F chief does not intend for a prolonged sit-in in the Federal capital.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said he does not want 126-day long protest like Prime Minister Imran Khan did.Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said he will announce the next plan of action himself after reaching Islamabad. The protests will be staged nationwide if Azadi March is stopped, he stressed.