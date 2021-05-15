UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shehbaz's Name Has Not Placed On ECL Yet: Sheikh Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 02:00 PM

Shehbaz's name has not placed on ECL yet: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday said the name of opposition leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif had not placed on the exit control list (ECL) yet.

In a video message, he said, "A summary to this effect is lying with the Federal Cabinet and it is expected to be received by the interior ministry either on Monday or Tuesday." The minister said then the interior and law ministries would decide on it in accordance with law and the Constitution.

It is to mention here that a sub-committee of the federal cabinet recommended to place the name of Shehbaz Sharif on the ECL following the recommendation from National Accountability Bureau.

The recommendation has been conveyed to the Cabinet on May 12, that will make a final decision into the matter.

Sheikh Rashid, in the video message, further said corona positivity ratio had come down in the country due to standard operating procedures compliance during Eid holidays.

He commended the efforts of Pakistan Army, National Command and Control Center, police and other institutions in that regard.

He said the nation also responded the anti-covid protocols with responsibility.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Army Police National Accountability Bureau Interior Ministry Exit Control List Interior Minister Holidays Rashid May Muslim From Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

UAE alarmed by escalating spiral of violence in Is ..

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Ajman R ..

16 hours ago

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

21 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

21 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.