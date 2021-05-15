ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday said the name of opposition leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif had not placed on the exit control list (ECL) yet.

In a video message, he said, "A summary to this effect is lying with the Federal Cabinet and it is expected to be received by the interior ministry either on Monday or Tuesday." The minister said then the interior and law ministries would decide on it in accordance with law and the Constitution.

It is to mention here that a sub-committee of the federal cabinet recommended to place the name of Shehbaz Sharif on the ECL following the recommendation from National Accountability Bureau.

The recommendation has been conveyed to the Cabinet on May 12, that will make a final decision into the matter.

Sheikh Rashid, in the video message, further said corona positivity ratio had come down in the country due to standard operating procedures compliance during Eid holidays.

He commended the efforts of Pakistan Army, National Command and Control Center, police and other institutions in that regard.

He said the nation also responded the anti-covid protocols with responsibility.