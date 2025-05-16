Open Menu

Sherry Lauds Opposition’s Unity Amid Regional Tension

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Presiding Officer in Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman, Friday, lauded the opposition for its constructive and unified stance in the context of recent heightened tension between Pakistan and India.

While chairing the proceedings of the House, she said the current session had seen, for the first time, a truly exemplary performance by the opposition benches.

“The opposition stood united, shoulder to shoulder with the government and armed forces in the hour of need,” she said.

She referred to recent discussions in the Senate on regional stability, stressing that despite political differences, both the opposition and government adopted a cohesive approach on Pakistan’s position regarding India.

“In this delicate situation, the opposition chose unity over division and reflected the maturity expected in such circumstances,” she said.

