Ceremony Held To Honor Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed On Youm-e-Tashakur
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A solemn ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Nishan-e-Haider recipient Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed in Ladian village, Tehsil Kharian, to mark Youm-e-Tashakur.
The event was attended by Pakistan Army officers, Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Safdar Hussain Virk, District Police Officer Mustansar Atta Bajwa, MNA Chaudhry Ilyas, MPA Chaudhry Ijaz Raina, Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmed Sher, and prominent local political and social figures including Raja Muhammad Aslam and Chaudhry Khalid Asghar Ghral. A large number of citizens also participated.
Floral wreaths were laid at the mausoleum, and special prayers were offered for the peace, security, and stability of the country.
Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed embraced martyrdom on September 6, 1965, while defending the homeland at the Barki sector near Lahore during Indian aggression. He was posthumously awarded the Nishan-e-Haider for his exemplary courage and devotion to duty.
Participants paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the armed forces and reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering commitment to its defenders. They said that Youm-e-Tashakur reflects the spirit of sacrifice, unity, and national resolve.
