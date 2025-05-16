Open Menu

Youm-e-Tashakur” Observes In Nawabshah

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Youm-e-Tashakur” observes in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Like rest of the country, Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) was celebrated in Shaheed Benazirabad, with great national spirit to pay tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces.

A flag-hoisting ceremony was held in the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, where DC Abdul Samad Nizamani, and SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar hoisted the national flag. Later, a grand rally was organized by the district administration led by Deputy Commissioner. The rally started from DC Office and concluded at Nawabshah Press Club.

The rally witnessed participation from SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hassan Zafar, Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, officers from various departments, political and social leaders, members of social organizations, citizens, and a large number of students.

Participants of the rally carried banners and placards with slogans in support of the Pakistan Armed Forces and “Pakistan Zindabad.”

Speaking to the media at the end of the rally, DC Abdul Samad Nizamani, SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, and other officials stated that Youm-e-Tashakur is being celebrated across the country to honor the Pakistan Armed Forces. They emphasized that the armed forces have proven through their actions that any enemy attempting to harm the beloved homeland will receive a strong response. They said that the entire nation salutes its brave soldiers who have thwarted the enemy’s malicious intentions with great courage. On the other hand special prayers were held after Friday prayers for the nation and the armed forces, and Fateha Khwani offered for the martyrs.

APP/rzq/mwq

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

13 hours ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

13 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

13 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

13 hours ago
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

13 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

14 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

14 hours ago
 Session held to combat MIL challenges

Session held to combat MIL challenges

14 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges e ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to ful ..

14 hours ago
 Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab ..

Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik M ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan