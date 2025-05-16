Youm-e-Tashakur” Observes In Nawabshah
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 01:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Like rest of the country, Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) was celebrated in Shaheed Benazirabad, with great national spirit to pay tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces.
A flag-hoisting ceremony was held in the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, where DC Abdul Samad Nizamani, and SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar hoisted the national flag. Later, a grand rally was organized by the district administration led by Deputy Commissioner. The rally started from DC Office and concluded at Nawabshah Press Club.
The rally witnessed participation from SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hassan Zafar, Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, officers from various departments, political and social leaders, members of social organizations, citizens, and a large number of students.
Participants of the rally carried banners and placards with slogans in support of the Pakistan Armed Forces and “Pakistan Zindabad.”
Speaking to the media at the end of the rally, DC Abdul Samad Nizamani, SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, and other officials stated that Youm-e-Tashakur is being celebrated across the country to honor the Pakistan Armed Forces. They emphasized that the armed forces have proven through their actions that any enemy attempting to harm the beloved homeland will receive a strong response. They said that the entire nation salutes its brave soldiers who have thwarted the enemy’s malicious intentions with great courage. On the other hand special prayers were held after Friday prayers for the nation and the armed forces, and Fateha Khwani offered for the martyrs.
