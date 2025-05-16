Open Menu

AIOU Commemorates 'Thanks-giving Day': Pays Tributes To Pak Armed Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 01:00 PM

AIOU commemorates 'Thanks-giving Day': pays tributes to Pak armed forces

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th May, 2025) The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Mirpur, Regional Campus here on Friday commemorated 'Thanks-giving Day' hosting a dignified ceremony where speakers highly lauded the courage of the Pakistani nation, national unity and the high professional skills and sacrifices of the valiant armed forces of Pakistan thwarting the recent Indian aggression with full vigor.

On this occasion, the speakers, including the University's Regional Director, Faisal Shehzad addressing the ceremony, emphasized the importance of national cohesion and paid tributes to the professional capabilities, resolve, and steadfastness of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Thanksgiving Day is being observed across the country with the spirit that the Pakistani nation had always stood firm in the face of every adversity.

To commemorate the day, the university started its day with a Quran recitation at the central mosque, followed by special prayers for national security.

During the prayer, attendees made special supplications for Pakistan’s safety, progress, and protection from the malicious intentions of its enemies.

Faisal Shehzad said "Thanksgiving Day is an expression of the spirit that we, as one nation, can face every challenge together. The bravery, courage, and professional excellence with which our armed forces have defended the country are a source of pride for the entire nation. We will never forget their sacrifices."

The heads of various university departments, faculty members, students, non-teaching staff, and other distinguished guests attended the ceremony.

The speakers shared their views, stating that this day was not only one of gratitude but also an occasion to awaken national consciousness, sending a message to the younger generation of love for their defenders and loyalty to their homeland.

The ceremony concluded with the national anthem and a collective prayer for a bright and prosperous future for Pakistan.

