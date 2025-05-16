AIOU Commemorates 'Thanks-giving Day': Pays Tributes To Pak Armed Forces
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 01:00 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th May, 2025) The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Mirpur, Regional Campus here on Friday commemorated 'Thanks-giving Day' hosting a dignified ceremony where speakers highly lauded the courage of the Pakistani nation, national unity and the high professional skills and sacrifices of the valiant armed forces of Pakistan thwarting the recent Indian aggression with full vigor.
On this occasion, the speakers, including the University's Regional Director, Faisal Shehzad addressing the ceremony, emphasized the importance of national cohesion and paid tributes to the professional capabilities, resolve, and steadfastness of the Pakistan Armed Forces.
Thanksgiving Day is being observed across the country with the spirit that the Pakistani nation had always stood firm in the face of every adversity.
To commemorate the day, the university started its day with a Quran recitation at the central mosque, followed by special prayers for national security.
During the prayer, attendees made special supplications for Pakistan’s safety, progress, and protection from the malicious intentions of its enemies.
Faisal Shehzad said "Thanksgiving Day is an expression of the spirit that we, as one nation, can face every challenge together. The bravery, courage, and professional excellence with which our armed forces have defended the country are a source of pride for the entire nation. We will never forget their sacrifices."
The heads of various university departments, faculty members, students, non-teaching staff, and other distinguished guests attended the ceremony.
The speakers shared their views, stating that this day was not only one of gratitude but also an occasion to awaken national consciousness, sending a message to the younger generation of love for their defenders and loyalty to their homeland.
The ceremony concluded with the national anthem and a collective prayer for a bright and prosperous future for Pakistan.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
Session held to combat MIL challenges
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to ful ..
Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ceremony held to honor Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed on Youm-e-Tashakur3 minutes ago
-
Thanksgiving day observed at Civil Defence Office3 minutes ago
-
AIOU commemorates 'Thanks-giving Day': pays tributes to Pak armed forces3 minutes ago
-
21-gun salute marks Thanksgiving Day Celebrations in honour of Armed Forces’ victory3 minutes ago
-
Housing Ministry in process of formulating National Housing Policy 20253 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to mark ‘Thanksgiving Day’ in Tank3 minutes ago
-
GC University Hyderabad Observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”3 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakkur: Flag hoisting ceremony held at DC South office to honor national unity and sacrifi ..3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor hoists national flag on Youm e Tashakur3 minutes ago
-
SCCI honors Pakistan Air Force, pays tribute to “Falcons of Sargodha”3 minutes ago
-
Seminar calls for EU’s role for just settlement of Kashmir issue13 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed nationwide to honour armed forces23 minutes ago