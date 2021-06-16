UrduPoint.com
Shibli Emphasizes On Developing Aquaculture Industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz Wednesday emphasized the need to develop the aquaculture industry in Pakistan.

The minister was speaking during a meeting with the Punjab Minister for Wildlife and Fisheries, Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari.

Chairman Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and DG Fisheries Punjab were also present during the meeting.

Both sides agreed to start joint projects to promote Shrimp cultivation on saline land and establishment of Aqua Technology Park.

Shibli Faraz highlighted that these initiatives have the potential to add multi billion Dollars to national GDP in near future.

Moreover, these projects will create local jobs, promote indigenization and lead towards proper utilisation of the saline land in the country, he added.

He emphasized that focus should be on land mapping and developing the complete value chain of shrimp Aquaculture including exports to neighbouring countries.

