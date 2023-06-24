Open Menu

SHO Samanabad Suspended Over Corruption, Abuse Of Power

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2023 | 03:20 PM

SHO Samanabad suspended over corruption, abuse of power

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Dr Abid Khan has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Samanabad police station on the charge of corruption and abuse of powers.

A police spokesman said her eon Saturday that one Wazir Ahmad alias Shabbir resident of Tandlianwala filed a complaint before Director General Anti-Corruption, contending that SHO Samanabad police station Sub Inspector (SI) Zeeshan Khalid Randhawa had received bribe from him for a legal work.

On this complaint, DG Anti-Corruption summoned the accused SHO but he failed to comply with the orders. Hence, DG Anti-Corruption issued his arrest warrants for next hearing and asked Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad Dr Abid Khan to take action against him.

Therefore, the RPO suspended SHO Samanabad Zeeshan Khalid Randhawa while further action against him was under progress.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal transferred SHO Civil Lines police station Inspector Khawaja Imran Mannan and appointed him as SHO Mansoorabad police station while SHO Mansoorabad Sub Inspector (SI) Umar Sarfraz Warraich was transferred and appointed as Incharge CIA Lyallpur Town.

Meanwhile, the CPO transferred Sub Inspector (SI) Imran Javaid Basra from Police Lines and appointed as SHO City Tandlianwala police station, spokesman added.

