Show cause notices served on 60 price magistrates over poor performance

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood issued show cause notices to 60 price control magistrates across the division over poor performance.

He gave them three days ultimatum for submission of reply rather action under PEEDA act will be taken over unsatisfactory answer.

Commissioner directed the 129 price control magistrates of Multan division to go out from their offices to provide benefits of government policies to masses.

He directed officials to tighten the circle against hoarders and profiteers as Punjab government has zero tolerance policy against such elements.

He asked deputy Commissioners to send Mafia involved in shortage of commodities to jail and to dealt people in artificial inflation with iron hands.

He directed district officials to take initiatives to provide relief to citizens into the bazaars and ensure implementation on rates of commodities which fixed after consultation with traders.

Commissioner said that there was present price control feedback mechanism at his office and performance of officials was being monitored on daily basis.