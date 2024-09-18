Shunting Engine Derailment Suspends Rail Traffic
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 03:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Railway traffic remained suspended for four hours at Khanewal Railway Junction after
derailment of a shunting engine.
Pakistan Railways Chief Traffic Controller Multan Division, Ali Raza Gillani, told APP that a
shunting engine derailed at 6:40am which delayed railway traffic for four hours.
Consequently, he informed, that Ralwapindi bound 35 UP Sir Syed Express, Lahore bound 41 UP Karakoram Express and Sailkot bound 9 UP Allama Iqbal Express got late for quite some time, adding that the engine was rerailed at 10:35am today.
Replying a question, the Chief Controller maintained that engines or bogies are derailed mainly because of track and shortage of staff and added that no train of DN traffic got late due to the suspension.
When contacted PR Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO), Ramla Shahid stated that after being altered she reached Khanewal and looked after the re-railment.
She noted that hence the yard of Khanewal junction was quite big and several up and down (DN) trains had technical stops that is why frequency of shunting keeps on going in it.
Recent Stories
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven power pilferers booked1 minute ago
-
Leaked chat exposes PTI’s anti-state narrative: Daniyal2 minutes ago
-
72 dengue patients under treatment in allied hospitals2 minutes ago
-
Cotton production drops by over 63pc2 minutes ago
-
Police arrests five accused, recover gutka, liquor2 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of girl’s death after falling into manhole2 minutes ago
-
Notorious ice drug smuggler arrested12 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead12 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad at Govt Anbala Muslim College12 minutes ago
-
Exposure visit to Gomal Zam Dam arranged12 minutes ago
-
12 held for carrying illegal arms, liquor22 minutes ago
-
'Providing relief to public top priority'22 minutes ago