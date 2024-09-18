Shunting engine derailment suspends rail traffic

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Railway traffic remained suspended for four hours at Khanewal Railway Junction after

derailment of a shunting engine.

Pakistan Railways Chief Traffic Controller Multan Division, Ali Raza Gillani, told APP that a

shunting engine derailed at 6:40am which delayed railway traffic for four hours.

Consequently, he informed, that Ralwapindi bound 35 UP Sir Syed Express, Lahore bound 41 UP Karakoram Express and Sailkot bound 9 UP Allama Iqbal Express got late for quite some time, adding that the engine was rerailed at 10:35am today.

Replying a question, the Chief Controller maintained that engines or bogies are derailed mainly because of track and shortage of staff and added that no train of DN traffic got late due to the suspension.

When contacted PR Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO), Ramla Shahid stated that after being altered she reached Khanewal and looked after the re-railment.

She noted that hence the yard of Khanewal junction was quite big and several up and down (DN) trains had technical stops that is why frequency of shunting keeps on going in it.