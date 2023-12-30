SIDB retrieve six kanal from land grabbers at Pashtun Garhi Pabbi

Open Menu

Following directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries and Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Dr. Aamer Abdullah, the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) on Saturday retrieved six Kanals of land of provincial government from land grabbers at Pashtun Ghari in Pabbi

The operation against the land mafia was conducted jointly by the administration and board.

Assistant Commissioner Pabbi Khula Tariq, Deputy Managing Director SIDB Nauman Fayyaz, and Director Finance Muhammad Sher supervised the operation in Pashtun Gari.

The evacuated land is the property of SIDB and occupied by the land mafia for since long.

It merits a mention here that the minister immediately directed the operation after he was informed about the situation. He also directed local administration and board management to retrieve lands that were occupied illegally.

