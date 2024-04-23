SIFC announces ambitious plan to revitalize KP’s tourism hubs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Tuesday announced ambitious plans to revitalize Thandiani and Gangwal, turning them into dynamic tourism hubs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and marking a significant stride forward for Pakistan’s tourism sector.

Spanning across 58 acres in Thandiani and 60 acres in Gangwal, these Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) symbolize a joint endeavor between public and private stakeholders.

In Thandiani, families can look forward to a welcoming retreat within the ITZ, featuring premium residential apartments, a quaint village atmosphere and delightful culinary offerings.

Similarly, the ITZ in Gunol aims at celebrating Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and talent, offering visitors a captivating glimpse into the region’s history.

By capitalizing on the natural beauty and cultural diversity of Thandiani and Gunol, these zones aim at attracting both local and international tourists, enhancing Pakistan’s reputation in the global tourism landscape.

This initiative highlights a concerted effort to unlock the potential of these scenic destinations, promising rewarding experiences for all who explore them.

