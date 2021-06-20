UrduPoint.com
Silk Painting Workshop From Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Silk painting workshop from tomorrow

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Sanatzar (District Industrial Home) will organize week-long silk painting workshops from Monday, June 21 in the city.

According to Manager Sanatzar Zahida Naz, the workshop will be held from 12 noon to 2 pm daily, in which women will be imparted training of silk painting.

A fee of Rs 500 per head would be charged from participants of workshop.

Strict compliance of anti-corona SOPs will be ensured during the week-long workshop including the use offace masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing, she added.

