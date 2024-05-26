Sindh Agricultural Uni To Hold Awareness Building Workshop On May 27
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), in collaboration with Sindh Agricultural University Tando Jam, would organize an awareness-building workshop on the 7th Agricultural Census 2024 on May 27 (Monday).
Chief Statistician, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Dr. Naeem u Zafar (SI), informed that Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal will grace the occasion as the chief guest.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1160 liters mineral water, 400 liters unhygienic juice seized4 minutes ago
-
Nai Gaj dam likely to complete by 202413 minutes ago
-
Oil, Gas Conference Pakistan-2024 set for May 2913 minutes ago
-
Admin to enforce complete ban on plastic bags from June 524 minutes ago
-
PM expresses grief over death of veteran artist Talat Hussain34 minutes ago
-
Rwp district admin conducts 65,494 raids to check profiteering; arrests 48643 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates Pakistan's support for Chinese stance on Taiwan43 minutes ago
-
Skilled training to be given to students from AQ group channels43 minutes ago
-
Final interviews of EST teachers to start on Wednesday43 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over death of famous actor Talat Hussain53 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry changes ICT school timings53 minutes ago
-
Edu Ministry appoints Syed Junaid as spokesperson, Ammara as deputy spokesperson53 minutes ago