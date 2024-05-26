Open Menu

Sindh Agricultural Uni To Hold Awareness Building Workshop On May 27

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Sindh Agricultural Uni to hold awareness building workshop on May 27

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), in collaboration with Sindh Agricultural University Tando Jam, would organize an awareness-building workshop on the 7th Agricultural Census 2024 on May 27 (Monday).

Chief Statistician, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Dr. Naeem u Zafar (SI), informed that Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

