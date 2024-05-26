Sindh Agricultural Uni to hold awareness building workshop on May 27

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), in collaboration with Sindh Agricultural University Tando Jam, would organize an awareness-building workshop on the 7th Agricultural Census 2024 on May 27 (Monday).

Chief Statistician, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Dr. Naeem u Zafar (SI), informed that Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal will grace the occasion as the chief guest.