Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar takes notice of missing girl from Mansion

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Tuesday took notice of a 20-year-old girl, Sana from Qambar, who was sent to the mansion of a Pir of Ranipur, reportedly gone missing.

Chief Minister Sindh has directed the Divisional Commissioner and DIG Sukkur to investigate the incident and ensure safe recovery of the missing girl.

Earlier, Deedar Gurhmani, resident of Qambar, while talking to the media, said one and a half years ago, he had sent his 20-year-old daughter Sana to the mansion (haveli) of Pir of Ranipur Syed Sohail Ahmed Shah in Khairpur for the trust and protection until his problems were resolved.

However, he said, about a month ago, Syed Sohail Ahmed Shah phoned him, informing his daughter had gone missing from the mansion. He said he travelled to Ranipur to inquire from the Pir Sohail as to how his daughter went missing from the mansion, however the Pir misbehaved with him, asking him to leave. He appealed to the higher authorities to help recover his daughter.