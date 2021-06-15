Sindh earmarks Rs 119.97 bln for Provincial Home dept in Budget for FY 2021-22

The Sindh Home Department has been allocated Rs 119.97 billion in the provincial annual budget of next fiscal year 2021-22 as against current financial year (CFY) budget estimates of Rs 113.87 billion; which is an increase of 5.4 percent

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Sindh Home Department has been allocated Rs 119.97 billion in the provincial annual budget of next fiscal year 2021-22 as against current financial year (CFY) budget estimates of Rs 113.87 billion; which is an increase of 5.4 percent.

Presenting Sindh Budget for 2021-22 in the Sindh Assembly here on Tuesday, the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that keeping with the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who said that "the scrupulous maintenance and enforcement of law and order are the prerequisites of all progress," the Sindh Government has kept law and order as one of its topmost priorities.

Murad said that our commitment to establish and maintain law and order is also evident from the fact that Home Department including police, jails, rangers. and other security agencies is the third largest department in terms of resource allocation with a share of 13 percent in total current revenue expenditure in FY 2020-21.

The Sindh CM said that numerous milestone were achieved in CFY, as Rs 661 has been spent for training of newly recruited Police Constables at Pakistan Army Training Centers. Around 32,371 hardened criminals have been nabbed, he added.

He pointed out that all driving license branches throughout Sindh have been connected centrally and driving licenses are being delivered to the applicant at their doorsteps through TCS service. IT Lab, Control and Reporting centres and reporting rooms at office/Police Stations throughout Sindh have been established.

As many as five facilitation centers are going to be established at Divisional level in second stage, he said.

Benevolent Fund has been distributed through digital online system to the legal heirs of deceased Police personnel.

Sharing details of the measures taken with regard to law and order in Sindh, the Sindh CM said that 3690 police personnel have been recruited through NTS. 800 cases pertaining to Financial Assistance to deceased Police Personnel have been cleared. Certificates and cash awards were distributed to outstanding performing officers.

Training staff of Sindh Police have been sent to HQ 5 Corp for specialized training course. Bomb Disposal Squad equipments have been enhanced with the latest and modern technology.

Over 11 police stations buildings have been completed and handed over to Police while 15 new buildings are in process of construction.

School of Finance is made functional at CPO for training of DDOs/ Accountant. Marriage Grant of upto Rs 50,000/- has been allowed to all employees of Sindh Police.

Sindh Police has made partnership with the Educators, allied Schools, Maryum School crescent group at public school, TCF School for admission of children of Shaheed /on serving official/ officers at 50 percent fees.

The fuel limits of police stations or police posts have been enhanced in entire Sindh.

Number of measures have been planned to further improve the law and order situation. Sindh police intends to establish 259 reporting rooms at Police Station level.

Women Police Stations are to be established in the 21 remaining Districts of Sindh, besides, more vehicles are going to be procured in NFY for security and patrolling purposes.