Sindh Excise Dept Launches Road Checking Campaign

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Sindh Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has started a road-checking campaign to collect tax from defaulting vehicle owners.

The road-checking campaign will continue till March 7.

According to Director General Excise and Taxation Sindh Aurangzeb Panhwer, 8 teams had been formed for the road checking campaign in Karachi.

The teams would check at 37 different places in Karachi included Korangi Industrial Area, Brook Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi, DHA Cemetery, Sunset Boulevard Road, Tuba Masjid, Site, Mangho Peer Road, Banaras Chowrangi, Hub River Road, Mazar e Quaid, Shahrah-e-Quaidin, Muslimabad, Golestan school, Khara Dar, Kemari, Queens Road, Clifton Bath Island, Shaheen Complex, PIDC, My Kolachi Bypass, Malir Cantonment, Landhi Industrial Area, Saudabad, Khokhrapar, PIB Colony, Tin Hatti, Soldier Bazar, Lasbela, Johar Chowrangi, Metro Cash and Carry, Time Square, Pehlwan Goth, FB Area, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad and North Karachi.

