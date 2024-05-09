Open Menu

Sindh Home Minister Condemns May 9 Chaos As Darkest Day In Pakistan's History

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Sindh Home Minister, Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar on Thursday emphasised that May 9 will forever remain etched as a somber chapter in the nation's history

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Sindh Home Minister, Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar on Thursday emphasised that May 9 will forever remain etched as a somber chapter in the nation's history.

He lamented how a faction engaged in riots, inadvertently gratifying Pakistan's adversaries.

Lanjar condemned the chaos inflicted nationwide through violent protests and destructive behaviour.

He commended the People's Party for championing peace on this day, setting a precedent for democracy's resilience and security.

