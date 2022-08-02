UrduPoint.com

Sindh Medical University Staff Trained For Teamwork, Collaboration

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Jinnah Sindh Medical University's Professional Development Center organized a workshop on 'Power of Team and Growth Mindset', to provide in-house training to JSMU non-teaching staff members, with the aim of increasing the skills and expertise of the employees.

According to news release issued here on Tuesday, the workshop was conducted by Head of Selling and Excellence, GlaxoSmithKline Dr Muhammad Shiraz and organized by Additional Director Professional Development Center Dr Syeda Zarreen Raza. The workshop covered various topics, including effective time management, quality management, work ethics and communication skills.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor Amjad Siraj Memon said JSMU had immense pool of talent that could be transformed into a great dividend for the university by imparting demand driven trainings and skills.

He further said that providing technical trainings should be the key focus of any organization to help employees play an active role in the development of the institution by applying the valuable information.

While addressing the participants of the workshop, Registrar JSMU Dr Azam Khan said that the non-teaching staff was like the backbone of the university. The workshop was also addressed by Qazi Shabbir and others, while the session was coordinated by Khalid Mehmood.

Towards the end of the session, Registrar JSMU Dr Azam and Dr Muhammad Shiraz distributed token of excellence and certificates to the participants.

